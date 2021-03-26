Skip to Content
Sports
By
March 26, 2021 11:31 pm
Published 10:30 pm

Friday’s Oregon prep football scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 68, Imbler 8

Aloha 19, Southridge 14

Amity 34, Willamina 2

Baker 41, Ontario 8

Canby 42, Scappoose 27

Cascade 52, Stayton 0

Cascade Christian 37, South Umpqua 0

Corvallis 29, South Albany 8

Crater 28, Eagle Point 7

Crook County 28, Madras 6

Dallas 62, Crescent Valley 0

Days Creek 44, Gold Beach 6

Elkton 60, North Lake 53

Estacada 36, Astoria 6

Gaston 38, Nestucca 0

Gladstone 60, Molalla 21

Jesuit 21, Mountainside 14, OT

Joseph 52, Echo 24

Kennedy 41, Dayton 20

Lakeridge 34, Tigard 17

Liberty 32, Century 28

Marist 34, Elmira 14

Marshfield 40, North Bend 7

Monroe 41, Reedsport 0

Mountain View 7, Summit 3

Myrtle Point 48, Glendale 30

Newberg 56, McMinnville 9

North Marion 34, Valley Catholic 7

North Medford 35, Roseburg 0

North Salem 41, South Salem 30

Oakland 26, Creswell 20

Parkrose 12, Madison 6

Redmond 28, Pendleton 0

Salem Academy 61, Sheridan 0

Santiam Christian 34, Junction City 7

Sheldon 27, Churchill 7

Sherwood 34, Glencoe 10

Siuslaw 36, Sisters 19

South Medford 56, Grants Pass 55, OT

South Wasco County 40, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 24

Stanfield 46, McLoughlin 19

Sunset 63, Beaverton 31

Tillamook 18, Seaside 14

Warrenton 42, Yamhill-Carlton 34

West Linn 42, Lake Oswego 7

West Salem 28, McNary 20

Willamette 42, Springfield 7

Woodburn 15, Sweet Home 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grant Union vs. Lakeview, ccd.

Hidden Valley vs. North Valley, ccd.

Klamath vs. Henley, ccd.

Mapleton vs. Mohawk, ccd.

St. Mary's vs. Sutherlin, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

AP - Oregon-Northwest

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content