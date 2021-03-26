Friday’s Oregon prep football scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 68, Imbler 8
Aloha 19, Southridge 14
Amity 34, Willamina 2
Baker 41, Ontario 8
Canby 42, Scappoose 27
Cascade 52, Stayton 0
Cascade Christian 37, South Umpqua 0
Corvallis 29, South Albany 8
Crater 28, Eagle Point 7
Crook County 28, Madras 6
Dallas 62, Crescent Valley 0
Days Creek 44, Gold Beach 6
Elkton 60, North Lake 53
Estacada 36, Astoria 6
Gaston 38, Nestucca 0
Gladstone 60, Molalla 21
Jesuit 21, Mountainside 14, OT
Joseph 52, Echo 24
Kennedy 41, Dayton 20
Lakeridge 34, Tigard 17
Liberty 32, Century 28
Marist 34, Elmira 14
Marshfield 40, North Bend 7
Monroe 41, Reedsport 0
Mountain View 7, Summit 3
Myrtle Point 48, Glendale 30
Newberg 56, McMinnville 9
North Marion 34, Valley Catholic 7
North Medford 35, Roseburg 0
North Salem 41, South Salem 30
Oakland 26, Creswell 20
Parkrose 12, Madison 6
Redmond 28, Pendleton 0
Salem Academy 61, Sheridan 0
Santiam Christian 34, Junction City 7
Sheldon 27, Churchill 7
Sherwood 34, Glencoe 10
Siuslaw 36, Sisters 19
South Medford 56, Grants Pass 55, OT
South Wasco County 40, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 24
Stanfield 46, McLoughlin 19
Sunset 63, Beaverton 31
Tillamook 18, Seaside 14
Warrenton 42, Yamhill-Carlton 34
West Linn 42, Lake Oswego 7
West Salem 28, McNary 20
Willamette 42, Springfield 7
Woodburn 15, Sweet Home 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grant Union vs. Lakeview, ccd.
Hidden Valley vs. North Valley, ccd.
Klamath vs. Henley, ccd.
Mapleton vs. Mohawk, ccd.
St. Mary's vs. Sutherlin, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
