Bend sisters take first and second place in national archery competition

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two girls from Bend took home the hardware in a national archery competition.

Sisters Sadie and Isabella Turco each placed at the National Field Archery Association (NFAA) 3D Archery event this past weekend in Redding, California.

Sadie, 11, placed first in her class while Isabella, 15, placed second.

