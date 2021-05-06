Bend sisters take first and second place in national archery competition

Skip to Content
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two girls from Bend took home the hardware in a national archery competition.

Sisters Sadie and Isabella Turco each placed at the National Field Archery Association (NFAA) 3D Archery event this past weekend in Redding, California.

Sadie, 11, placed first in her class while Isabella, 15, placed second.

Noah Chast will have more from the two young archers on their national championship experience tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

