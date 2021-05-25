Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaverton 46, Mountainside 24
Burns 52, Ontario 48
Cascade Christian 51, Hosanna-Triad 19
Corbett 57, Molalla 40
Cove 77, Griswold 42
Crook County 59, Pendleton 29
Damascus Christian 46, N. Clackamas Christian 26
Dayton 53, Blanchet Catholic 16
Eddyville 60, Crow 17
Elkton 68, Pacific 21
Grant 66, Lincoln 23
Jesuit 59, Southridge 42
Junction City 60, Elmira 14
Liberty 80, McMinnville 58
Mapleton 51, Mohawk 32
Marist 79, Siuslaw 48
North Douglas 52, Umpqua Valley Christian 48
North Lake 45, Lakeview 34
Redmond 71, The Dalles 35
Sherwood 69, Century 57
Sutherlin 57, South Umpqua 19
Warrenton 63, Taft 26
Westview 65, Sunset 57
Willamina 50, Rainier 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Douglas vs. Cascade Christian, ccd.
La Pine vs. Bend, ccd.
McKay vs. Alsea, ccd.
Pleasant Hill vs. Creswell, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aloha 28, Centennial 15
Bandon 41, North Bend 34
Beaverton 54, Mountainside 37
Burns 76, Ontario 16
Central Catholic 77, David Douglas 38
Colton 35, Salem Academy 33
Crater 49, Grants Pass 44
Damascus Christian 47, N. Clackamas Christian 8
Douglas 61, Cascade Christian 51
Eddyville 50, Crow 25
Elkton 59, Powers 42
Gervais 62, Culver 27
Gladstone 50, North Marion 31
Hidden Valley 50, Henley 32
Joseph 42, Wallowa 33
Lakeview 31, North Lake 17
Mazama 50, Phoenix 48
Monroe 38, Jefferson 36
Nyssa 45, Vale 18
Rainier 54, Willamina 21
Redmond 50, The Dalles 22
Ridgeview 85, Hood River 23
Sheldon 59, Bend 30
Stayton 47, Sweet Home 35
Taft 34, Warrenton 25
Valley Catholic 40, Seaside 27
Westview 35, Sunset 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chiloquin vs. Gilchrist, ccd.
Mapleton vs. Mohawk, ccd.
South Umpqua vs. Sutherlin, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/