Tuesday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaverton 46, Mountainside 24

Burns 52, Ontario 48

Cascade Christian 51, Hosanna-Triad 19

Corbett 57, Molalla 40

Cove 77, Griswold 42

Crook County 59, Pendleton 29

Damascus Christian 46, N. Clackamas Christian 26

Dayton 53, Blanchet Catholic 16

Eddyville 60, Crow 17

Elkton 68, Pacific 21

Grant 66, Lincoln 23

Jesuit 59, Southridge 42

Junction City 60, Elmira 14

Liberty 80, McMinnville 58

Mapleton 51, Mohawk 32

Marist 79, Siuslaw 48

North Douglas 52, Umpqua Valley Christian 48

North Lake 45, Lakeview 34

Redmond 71, The Dalles 35

Sherwood 69, Century 57

Sutherlin 57, South Umpqua 19

Warrenton 63, Taft 26

Westview 65, Sunset 57

Willamina 50, Rainier 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Douglas vs. Cascade Christian, ccd.

La Pine vs. Bend, ccd.

McKay vs. Alsea, ccd.

Pleasant Hill vs. Creswell, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aloha 28, Centennial 15

Bandon 41, North Bend 34

Beaverton 54, Mountainside 37

Burns 76, Ontario 16

Central Catholic 77, David Douglas 38

Colton 35, Salem Academy 33

Crater 49, Grants Pass 44

Damascus Christian 47, N. Clackamas Christian 8

Douglas 61, Cascade Christian 51

Eddyville 50, Crow 25

Elkton 59, Powers 42

Gervais 62, Culver 27

Gladstone 50, North Marion 31

Hidden Valley 50, Henley 32

Joseph 42, Wallowa 33

Lakeview 31, North Lake 17

Mazama 50, Phoenix 48

Monroe 38, Jefferson 36

Nyssa 45, Vale 18

Rainier 54, Willamina 21

Redmond 50, The Dalles 22

Ridgeview 85, Hood River 23

Sheldon 59, Bend 30

Stayton 47, Sweet Home 35

Taft 34, Warrenton 25

Valley Catholic 40, Seaside 27

Westview 35, Sunset 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chiloquin vs. Gilchrist, ccd.

Mapleton vs. Mohawk, ccd.

South Umpqua vs. Sutherlin, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

