Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 11:10 PM
Published 10:50 PM

Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 54, Seaside 42

Bend 65, Ridgeview 40

Cascade Christian 58, Sutherlin 41

Central Christian 52, Chiloquin 32

Coquille 67, Gold Beach 50

Crane 60, Grant Union 34

Crook County 58, The Dalles 44

Crosshill Christian 71, Kennedy 46

Estacada 74, Molalla 47

Falls City 56, St. Paul 36

Gladstone 65, Corbett 37

Grand View Christian 32, Southwest Christian 29

Harrisburg 68, Taft 24

Jefferson 64, Central Linn 63

Jesuit 65, Sunset 47

Junction City 67, Marshfield 48

Klamath 48, Henley 38

La Grande 45, Nyssa 33

Lowell 46, East Linn Christian 42

Mazama 52, North Valley 41

Mountain View 62, Sisters 53

Neah-Kah-Nie 45, Jewell 23

North Marion 53, Madras 33

Redmond 67, Pendleton 34

Regis 68, Monroe 36

Roseburg 64, Ashland 52

Salem Academy 36, Western Christian High School 32

Santiam 72, Gervais 36

Siletz Valley Early College 48, Mohawk 30

Siuslaw 53, Cottage Grove 46

St. Mary’s 63, Douglas 45

Toledo 65, Bandon 33

Triangle Lake 51, Crow 10

Valley Catholic 69, Tillamook 45

Waldport 71, Reedsport 25

West Salem 73, Dallas 59

Woodburn 53, Newport 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Days Creek vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.

Eddyville vs. McKenzie, ccd.

Hood River vs. Aloha, ccd.

Lake Oswego vs. West Linn, ccd.

Oakridge vs. Oakland, ccd.

Tigard vs. Oregon City, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 50, Ontario 15

Bandon 66, Toledo 23

Beaverton 53, Clackamas 35

Central Linn 64, Jefferson 35

Chiloquin 27, Central Christian 18

Cottage Grove 55, Siuslaw 20

Country Christian 66, Ione/Arlington 40

Crane 62, Grant Union 17

Crater 56, North Medford 32

Crook County 52, The Dalles 17

Douglas 53, St. Mary’s 45

East Linn Christian 38, Lowell 26

Gervais 56, Santiam 19

Gladstone 51, Corbett 47

Gold Beach 40, Coquille 23

Klamath 46, Henley 44

La Grande 70, Nyssa 32

La Salle 58, Putnam 34

Marist 57, Elmira 8

Mazama 58, North Valley 35

McLoughlin 42, Weston-McEwen 15

McMinnville 48, Forest Grove 36

Molalla 43, Estacada 19

Mountain View 49, Ridgeview 48

Oakland 47, Oakridge 36

Oregon City 47, Tigard 26

Pendleton 54, Redmond 17

Regis 50, Monroe 38

Riverdale 47, Catlin Gabel 28

Salem Academy 53, Western Christian High School 42

Sherwood 42, Milwaukie 37

South Medford 73, Grant 34

Springfield 42, Thurston 30

St. Mary’s Academy 76, Canby 59

Sutherlin 60, Cascade Christian 34

Union 47, Imbler 10

Valley Catholic 58, Tillamook 24

Waldport 43, Reedsport 10

West Albany 64, Central 23

Yoncalla 39, Camas Valley 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Days Creek vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.

Eddyville vs. McKenzie, ccd.

South Umpqua vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

AP - Oregon-Northwest

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content