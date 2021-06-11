Friday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 59, Nyssa 55
Beaverton 46, Westview 32
Bend 80, Trinity Lutheran 38
Cascade 61, Newport 42
Central Catholic 69, Gresham 60
Clackamas 40, Barlow 37
Crescent Valley 52, McNary 50
Crook County 61, The Dalles 44
Days Creek 51, North Douglas 44
Dayton 70, Yamhill-Carlton 66
De La Salle 57, Portland Adventist 53
Glide 67, Bonanza 51
Grant 56, Benson 46
Horizon Christian Hood River 42, Sherman 32
Jefferson PDX 62, East Linn Christian 61
Lake Oswego 60, Oregon City 33
Marshfield 45, Tillamook 38
Milwaukie 66, Hillsboro 57
Myrtle Point 63, Coquille 49
North Medford 69, Roseburg 68
Open Door 53, Colton 29
Philomath 55, Sisters 48
Ridgeview 52, Pendleton 37
Roosevelt 79, Lincoln 44
Southridge 67, Aloha 64
Tualatin 43, Tigard 40
Union 59, Wallowa 22
Western Christian High School 64, Sheridan 53
Willamina 42, Rainier 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burns vs. Vale, ccd.
Cascade Christian vs. Douglas, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 50, Nyssa 46
Barlow 64, Clackamas 58
Benson 44, Grant 36
Bonanza 61, Glide 28
Burns 57, Vale 22
Cascade 55, Newport 21
Central Catholic 50, Lincoln 29
Central Christian 24, Chiloquin 18
Cleveland 51, Franklin 35
Country Christian 53, St. Paul 14
Crater 50, Eagle Point 21
Crook County 45, The Dalles 25
De La Salle 36, Portland Adventist 31
Horizon Christian Hood River 36, Sherman 22
Jefferson PDX 49, Madison 45
Knappa 45, Gaston 38
La Grande 50, Ontario 15
Lowell 31, Oakridge 29
McLoughlin 34, Riverside 32
McNary 51, Crescent Valley 39
Myrtle Point 37, Coquille 15
North Douglas 46, Days Creek 12
North Medford 28, Roseburg 22
Pendleton 55, Ridgeview 49
Philomath 41, Sisters 19
Portland Christian 44, N. Clackamas Christian 20
Putnam 55, Scappoose 29
Santiam Christian 61, La Pine 28
Southridge 62, Aloha 27
Tualatin 53, Tigard 17
Vernonia 47, Neah-Kah-Nie 38
Wells 42, Mountainside 37
Western Christian High School 53, Sheridan 34
Westview 33, Beaverton 31
Willamina 55, Rainier 25
Yamhill-Carlton 37, Dayton 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Powers vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.
Toledo vs. Reedsport, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/