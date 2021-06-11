Skip to Content
June 11, 2021 11:19 PM
Published 10:52 PM

Friday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 59, Nyssa 55

Beaverton 46, Westview 32

Bend 80, Trinity Lutheran 38

Cascade 61, Newport 42

Central Catholic 69, Gresham 60

Clackamas 40, Barlow 37

Crescent Valley 52, McNary 50

Crook County 61, The Dalles 44

Days Creek 51, North Douglas 44

Dayton 70, Yamhill-Carlton 66

De La Salle 57, Portland Adventist 53

Glide 67, Bonanza 51

Grant 56, Benson 46

Horizon Christian Hood River 42, Sherman 32

Jefferson PDX 62, East Linn Christian 61

Lake Oswego 60, Oregon City 33

Marshfield 45, Tillamook 38

Milwaukie 66, Hillsboro 57

Myrtle Point 63, Coquille 49

North Medford 69, Roseburg 68

Open Door 53, Colton 29

Philomath 55, Sisters 48

Ridgeview 52, Pendleton 37

Roosevelt 79, Lincoln 44

Southridge 67, Aloha 64

Tualatin 43, Tigard 40

Union 59, Wallowa 22

Western Christian High School 64, Sheridan 53

Willamina 42, Rainier 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burns vs. Vale, ccd.

Cascade Christian vs. Douglas, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 50, Nyssa 46

Barlow 64, Clackamas 58

Benson 44, Grant 36

Bonanza 61, Glide 28

Burns 57, Vale 22

Cascade 55, Newport 21

Central Catholic 50, Lincoln 29

Central Christian 24, Chiloquin 18

Cleveland 51, Franklin 35

Country Christian 53, St. Paul 14

Crater 50, Eagle Point 21

Crook County 45, The Dalles 25

De La Salle 36, Portland Adventist 31

Horizon Christian Hood River 36, Sherman 22

Jefferson PDX 49, Madison 45

Knappa 45, Gaston 38

La Grande 50, Ontario 15

Lowell 31, Oakridge 29

McLoughlin 34, Riverside 32

McNary 51, Crescent Valley 39

Myrtle Point 37, Coquille 15

North Douglas 46, Days Creek 12

North Medford 28, Roseburg 22

Pendleton 55, Ridgeview 49

Philomath 41, Sisters 19

Portland Christian 44, N. Clackamas Christian 20

Putnam 55, Scappoose 29

Santiam Christian 61, La Pine 28

Southridge 62, Aloha 27

Tualatin 53, Tigard 17

Vernonia 47, Neah-Kah-Nie 38

Wells 42, Mountainside 37

Western Christian High School 53, Sheridan 34

Westview 33, Beaverton 31

Willamina 55, Rainier 25

Yamhill-Carlton 37, Dayton 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Powers vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.

Toledo vs. Reedsport, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

AP - Oregon-Northwest

The Associated Press

