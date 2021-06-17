Skip to Content
Published 10:44 PM

Thursday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aloha 55, Westview 52, OT

Alsea 64, Triangle Lake 26

Blanchet Catholic 59, Scio 28

Bonanza 55, Lost River 50

Cascade Christian 65, Sutherlin 47

Central Linn 93, Oakridge 36

Cottage Grove 73, Siuslaw 66

Crook County 82, Hood River 50

De La Salle 36, Catlin Gabel 35

Eddyville 46, Mohawk 43

Gladstone 81, Madras 32

Hidden Valley 48, Phoenix 33

Illinois Valley 57, Lakeview 34

Jefferson 74, Regis 45

Junction City 48, Marshfield 39

Mountainside 71, Southridge 58

North Lake 53, Hosanna-Triad 37

North Valley 48, Mazama 43

Oakland 63, East Linn Christian 54

Portland Adventist 73, Horizon Christian Tualatin 33

Powder Valley 59, Joseph 47

Redmond 54, Pendleton 38

Scappoose 56, Putnam 33

Sheldon 59, South Eugene 46

Sheridan 81, Taft 42

Siletz Valley Early College 53, Crow 6

South Albany 71, South Salem 62

St. Mary’s 65, Douglas 49

Summit 79, Bend 58

Thurston 58, Springfield 51

Trinity Lutheran 49, Rogue Valley Adventist 45

Western Christian High School 66, Gervais 45

Yoncalla 39, Glendale 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Irrigon vs. Grant Union, ccd.

Reedsport vs. Myrtle Point, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 50, Vale 16

Barlow 54, Milwaukie 45

Bonanza 58, Lost River 32

Brookings-Harbor 46, Eagle Point 43

Central Linn 47, Oakridge 28

Corbett 47, Estacada 19

Cottage Grove 46, Siuslaw 16

Crook County 56, Hood River 32

Damascus Christian 38, Portland Christian 29

De La Salle 37, Catlin Gabel 31

Douglas 65, St. Mary’s 43

Forest Grove 46, Glencoe 34

Gervais 46, Western Christian High School 39

Henley 54, Klamath 44

Hidden Valley 43, Phoenix 23

Junction City 47, Marshfield 35

Lakeview 54, Illinois Valley 19

Liberty 53, Sherwood 41

Lowell 39, Monroe 28

Madras 45, Gladstone 40

Molalla 38, North Marion 29

Myrtle Point 46, Reedsport 22

N. Clackamas Christian 26, Trinity 11

North Lake 51, Hosanna-Triad 11

Oakland 26, East Linn Christian 24

Pendleton 53, Redmond 41

Portland Adventist 35, Horizon Christian Tualatin 31

Powder Valley 39, Joseph 36

Regis 37, Jefferson 27

Ridgeview 69, The Dalles 41

Riverdale 53, Westside Christian 16

Sheldon 61, South Eugene 56

South Medford 74, Crater 34

St. Paul 52, Livingstone 45

Summit 46, Bend 41

Sutherlin 55, Cascade Christian 36

Thurston 40, Springfield 21

Triangle Lake 67, Alsea 37

Willamina 44, Taft 28

Yamhill-Carlton 49, Warrenton 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

C.S. Lewis vs. Falls City, ccd.

Irrigon vs. Grant Union, ccd.

McKenzie vs. Mapleton, ccd.

Newberg vs. La Salle, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

AP - Oregon-Northwest

The Associated Press

