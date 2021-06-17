Thursday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aloha 55, Westview 52, OT
Alsea 64, Triangle Lake 26
Blanchet Catholic 59, Scio 28
Bonanza 55, Lost River 50
Cascade Christian 65, Sutherlin 47
Central Linn 93, Oakridge 36
Cottage Grove 73, Siuslaw 66
Crook County 82, Hood River 50
De La Salle 36, Catlin Gabel 35
Eddyville 46, Mohawk 43
Gladstone 81, Madras 32
Hidden Valley 48, Phoenix 33
Illinois Valley 57, Lakeview 34
Jefferson 74, Regis 45
Junction City 48, Marshfield 39
Mountainside 71, Southridge 58
North Lake 53, Hosanna-Triad 37
North Valley 48, Mazama 43
Oakland 63, East Linn Christian 54
Portland Adventist 73, Horizon Christian Tualatin 33
Powder Valley 59, Joseph 47
Redmond 54, Pendleton 38
Scappoose 56, Putnam 33
Sheldon 59, South Eugene 46
Sheridan 81, Taft 42
Siletz Valley Early College 53, Crow 6
South Albany 71, South Salem 62
St. Mary’s 65, Douglas 49
Summit 79, Bend 58
Thurston 58, Springfield 51
Trinity Lutheran 49, Rogue Valley Adventist 45
Western Christian High School 66, Gervais 45
Yoncalla 39, Glendale 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Irrigon vs. Grant Union, ccd.
Reedsport vs. Myrtle Point, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 50, Vale 16
Barlow 54, Milwaukie 45
Bonanza 58, Lost River 32
Brookings-Harbor 46, Eagle Point 43
Central Linn 47, Oakridge 28
Corbett 47, Estacada 19
Cottage Grove 46, Siuslaw 16
Crook County 56, Hood River 32
Damascus Christian 38, Portland Christian 29
De La Salle 37, Catlin Gabel 31
Douglas 65, St. Mary’s 43
Forest Grove 46, Glencoe 34
Gervais 46, Western Christian High School 39
Henley 54, Klamath 44
Hidden Valley 43, Phoenix 23
Junction City 47, Marshfield 35
Lakeview 54, Illinois Valley 19
Liberty 53, Sherwood 41
Lowell 39, Monroe 28
Madras 45, Gladstone 40
Molalla 38, North Marion 29
Myrtle Point 46, Reedsport 22
N. Clackamas Christian 26, Trinity 11
North Lake 51, Hosanna-Triad 11
Oakland 26, East Linn Christian 24
Pendleton 53, Redmond 41
Portland Adventist 35, Horizon Christian Tualatin 31
Powder Valley 39, Joseph 36
Regis 37, Jefferson 27
Ridgeview 69, The Dalles 41
Riverdale 53, Westside Christian 16
Sheldon 61, South Eugene 56
South Medford 74, Crater 34
St. Paul 52, Livingstone 45
Summit 46, Bend 41
Sutherlin 55, Cascade Christian 36
Thurston 40, Springfield 21
Triangle Lake 67, Alsea 37
Willamina 44, Taft 28
Yamhill-Carlton 49, Warrenton 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
C.S. Lewis vs. Falls City, ccd.
Irrigon vs. Grant Union, ccd.
McKenzie vs. Mapleton, ccd.
Newberg vs. La Salle, ccd.
