Bend’s Pavilion has no high school-aged rec hockey league; BRPD says not enough interest seen

BEND, Ore. -- The Pavilion in Bend hosts numerous hockey leagues in the winter months, except for one age group and competition level.

Bend Parks and Rec hosts three youth-level programs for kids ages 4-15 and four skill level leagues (A, B, C and D) for adults.

The Bend Rapids is a competitive youth hockey program, with teams ranging from 8 to 18 years of age.

However, BPRD does not have a recreational league for players ages 16-18, or high school age.

Don Horton, the park district's executive director, says there is not enough interest in that age group to have its own recreationa; league.

He also says that for both liability and waitlist issues, BPRD cannot open up the adult league to minors.

