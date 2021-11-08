Skip to Content
By
Published 11:44 AM

Summit girl’s cross-country team doesn’t skip a beat, wins 13th straight state title

Summit Storm

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A dynasty continued this weekend at the OSAA State Cross-Country Championships in Eugene.

The Summit girl's cross-country team, previously winner of 12 straight state titles before the pandemic-impacted season last year, picked up right where they left off, winning a 13th straight title.

The Storm were led by a quartet of top-10 finishers at the meet at Lane County Community College: junior Ella Thorsett, senior Teaghan Knox, junior Barrett Justema and senior Magdalene Williams.

The 13 straight state titles is the second-most all-time of any OSAA program, according to OSAA records, and most of any fall sport.

Next year, the Storm will look to tie the all-time mark, set by the David Douglas girl's swim team, which won 14 straight titles from 1967 to 1981.

Interestingly, the Storm girls cross country team broke a tie with Summit's girls track and field program, which won 12 straight state titles from 2007 to 2018.

The cross-country team picked up the state title in its first opportunity under Coach Kari Strang. Strang took over the team last year, but there were no post-season 6A meets due to the pandemic-adjusted season.

Jack Hirsh is meeting with Strang and the team this afternoon and will have the story tonight on NewsChannel 21 at 5.

