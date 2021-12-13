OSAA proposal would move Bend’s high schools back down to 5A Intermountain Conference

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend high schools' athletic programs could soon be moving back to the 5A Intermountain Conference (IMC), joining Redmond and Ridgeview while easing travel burdens.

With the addition of Caldera High School to the district, the three other Bend schools, Bend, Summit and Mountain View, have student populations closer to other Class 5A schools.

Reasons cited by Bend schools in favor of the change focus around the current travel time teams face, competing with Salem-area schools weekly.

Moving back to the 5A IMC, their old home, would cut down on travel time, time missed from school, bus driver needs and referee struggles, the schools say.

The Oregon School Activities Association Executive Board was meeting Monday to adopt new classifications and districts for the 2022-2026 school years.

Noah Chast will hear from Bend athletic directors and referees about the change, for his report tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.