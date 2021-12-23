OSAA Board to discuss possibility of high school athletes profiting from NIL deals

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon School Activities Association Executive Board is considering allowing high school athletes to benefit from Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals.

NIL started this summer at the collegiate level, giving student athletes the chance to make money from endorsement deals, sponsorships or advertisements.

Mountain View High alum and Oregon Duck Cam McCormick was able to benefit from a fundraiser created by a fan, because of NIL.

The ability for high schoolers to profit off the same system currently is only allowed in two states, New York and California.

Some Central Oregon coaches are unsure how NIL would change a high schools team's chemistry, and if it is even realistic in the state of Oregon.

