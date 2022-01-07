Oregon Ducks hockey hosting Boise State for sold-out series at Bend’s Pavilion

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is college hockey Friday night and Saturday afternoon in Bend.

The Oregon Ducks club hockey team is hosting Boise State for a weekend series at The Pavilion.

The team is a member of the American College Hockey Association and the Division II Pac-8 Conference. However, the Ducks recently announced a move to Division I for next season.

After winning the Pac-8 Conference, which is made up of mostly Pac-12 schools, the last two seasons they played (there was no season in 2020-21), the Ducks are undefeated in conference play this season.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. on Friday and the second game of the series is Saturday afternoon at 4. Both games sold out as of Thursday.

Jack Hirsh will be at the game on Friday and will be live throughout the evening, and have a recap tonight starting on NewsChannel 21 First at 10 on Fox.