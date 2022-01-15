Saturday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 60, Warrenton 36
Barlow 66, Clackamas 47
Bonanza 59, Mohawk 40
Central Linn 41, Monroe 37
Cleveland 52, Franklin 42
Columbia Christian 46, Mannahouse Christian 36
Crosshill Christian 62, Siletz Valley 21
Crosspoint Christian 74, Gilchrist 20
Grant 70, McDaniel 44
Heppner 73, Stanfield 51
Ione/Arlington 62, Klickwood, Wash. 20
La Salle 67, Gladstone 49
North Douglas 48, New Hope Christian 17
Open Door 62, Nixyaawii 37
Regis 60, East Linn Christian 49
Salem Academy 52, Delphian High School 25
South Wasco County 76, Condon 43
Stayton 70, Newport 61
Sunset 76, South Eugene 59
Trinity Lutheran 69, North Lake/Paisley 49
Union 46, Enterprise 36
Vale 47, Nyssa 38
Yoncalla 42, Powers 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bickleton, Wash. vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.
Echo vs. Dufur, ccd.
Griswold vs. Powder Valley, ppd.
Imbler vs. Joseph, ccd.
Jefferson vs. Oakridge, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Trout Lake, Wash., ccd.
Nixyaawii vs. Wallowa, ccd.
Pine Eagle vs. Cove, ccd.
Rogue River vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.
Roosevelt vs. Jefferson PDX, ccd.
Sherman vs. Lyle-Wishram, Wash., ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 47, Eddyville 38
Bonanza 45, Mohawk 23
Cleveland 55, Franklin 20
Crook County 32, Hood River 10
Crosshill Christian 63, Siletz Valley 9
Crosspoint Christian 44, Gilchrist 12
Enterprise 47, Union 39
Grant 62, McDaniel 35
Ione/Arlington 49, Klickwood, Wash. 20
Joseph 32, Imbler 29
Nixyaawii 78, Wallowa 32
Nyssa 41, Vale 39
Pacific 46, Days Creek 38
South Wasco County 50, Condon 44
Stanfield 53, Heppner 21
Trout Lake, Wash. 40, Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 21
Umpqua Valley Christian 35, Camas Valley 25
Yoncalla 37, Powers 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bickleton, Wash. vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.
Central Linn vs. Monroe, ccd.
East Linn Christian vs. Regis, ccd.
Echo vs. Dufur, ccd.
Griswold vs. Powder Valley, ccd.
Jefferson vs. Oakridge, ccd.
Oakland vs. Lowell, ccd.
Prospect vs. Chiloquin, ccd.
Rogue River vs. Illinois Valley, ccd.
Sherman vs. Lyle-Wishram, Wash., ccd.
South Albany vs. Gresham, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
