Rams and Bengals fans in Central Oregon excited for Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on NBC, and excited fans of both teams will be watching in Central Oregon.

The Bengals ended an NFL-longest 33 year playoff victory drought after beating the Raiders in the wild-card match.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, they kept the momentum rolling with a 19-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

After an upset 27-24 AFC championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime, the Bengals are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1988.

The Rams have taken down the Cardinals, Buccaneers and 49ers in impressive fashion, and are back in the Super Bowl for the second time in four years.

The Rams went "all in" this season, trading for or signing big-name players like Matt Stafford, Von Miller, and Odell Beckham Jr.

While most Americans will be tuning into the game for one reason or another, several passionate fans of both teams will be watching here in Central Oregon.

