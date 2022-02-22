Bend Blues rugby club struggling to recruit, may merge with Summit HS team

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In the pandemic era, one of Bend's club rugby programs is fighting an uphill battle.

New Bend Blues rugby club Coach Connor Crossley told NewsChannel 21 it's been a struggle to recruit players with restrictions in place to being on high school campuses.

As a result, the Blues, one of Rugby Oregon's multi-school teams, may have to merge with the single-school program at Summit High School, if they don't have enough players register by the weekend.

Tuesday was set to be the team's first practice, but with the sub-freezing temperatures and snow-covered fields, Crossley was looking at alternatives.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with Crossley and Summit Coach Ross Emerick Tuesday and will have a full story coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.