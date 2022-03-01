Five Bend high schools set to compete in OSAA 6A state basketball playoffs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Five of Bend's high school basketball teams will begin their quests for state 6A titles tonight and Wednesday night.

The Summit, Bend and Mountain View boys all made the playoffs, with Summit earning the state's No. 2 seed, thanks to an undefeated regular season. On the girls' side, Mountain View and Bend both punched playoff tickets.

For the Mountain View girls, it's the Cougars' first winning season, aside from last year's condensed schedule, since 2013. And the Cougars are getting it done with a new coach in first-year skipper Jon Corbett, and with two sophomores as key contributors. Mountain View opens the 6A state tournament Wednesday night at Oregon City, with tipoff set for 6:30.

Since going 9-17 in 2018-19, the Summit boys are 51-10 over the past three seasons. The Storm host Liberty Tuesday night in the opening round of the postseason at 6 p.m.

Jack Hirsh is visiting with the Mountain View girls and Summit boys teams to put their seasons in perspective. He'll report live from the pre-game of Summit's matchup on NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4 and NewsChannel 21 at 5.