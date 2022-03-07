Central Oregon Junior Golf Association prepping for new season, with new goals

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Junior Golf Association (COJGA) is back for another year, but now with a renewed focus on player development.

Tournament Director Nate Kitt told NewsChannel 21 Monday the COJGA lost traction in the past few years, as it was blurring the line between being a competitive tour, competing with the likes of Oregon Golf Association junior events, and a venue for kids just getting started in competition.

Kitt said COJGA will be more of a place for junior golfers to begin their competitive careers, learning how to play tournament golf in a fun and low-key environment.

Additionally, there will be new scholarship opportunities, to help lower barriers for young golfers to take part in the COJGA.

Registration for the upcoming tournament season starts on March 15. You can find more information on COJGA's website.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with Kitt and visiting one of COJGA's clinics. His story is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.