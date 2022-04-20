Woodward Peace Park Championships draw snowboard elite to Mt. Bachelor

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some of snowboarding's elite competitors will descend a custom-built course at Mt. Bachelor for the return of the Woodward Peace Park Championships.

It's the first Peace Park Championships, a five-day, peer-judged freestyle snowboarding competition, since the 2019 event, when it was held Boreal Mountain Resort in California.

The Peace Park Championships are the season-culminating event put on by Woodward, Powdr Corp.'s freestyle/extreme sports brand, which runs the terrain parks at its resorts, including Mt. Bachelor, and former U.S. Snowboard Olympic team member Danny Davis.

Bend locals and Mt. Bachelor athletes Austin Smith and Ben Ferguson are expected to compete in the event, which gets officially underway Thursday. On Sunday, the public will be given access to the course off the Cloudchaser Express lift line as part of the final day of the RendezVan Festival, going on concurrently this weekend.

