Bend North All Stars competing for trip to Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KTVZ) -- The 11-12 year-old Bend North All Stars won their close, hard-fought game Wednesday 4-3 against Idaho (Lewiston) to advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament Championship -- their shot at a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

The team plays Washington (Bonney Lake) in the championship contest at the tournament, held in San Bernardino, Calif.

Assistant Coach Ben Moore says Bonney Lake handed Bend North a loss earlier in the season, and the boys are excited for a rematch.

The championship game is airing on ESPN at 4 p.m., with a watch party taking place at Walt Reilly's in Bend.

Noah Chast will be speaking with the team and live at the watch party tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.