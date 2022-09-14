C.O. schools monitoring smoke, air quality AQI levels, prepared for changes in outdoor sports

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The recent heavy smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire has given Central Oregon a wide range of air quality levels this week, ranging from moderate to very unhealthy or hazardous in some areas.

Bend-La Pine Schools Athletic Director Dave Williams tells NewsChannel 21 schools have been monitoring the Air Quality Index level closely every day.

Teams practice outside when the quality is good, and move inside or cancel practice when its too unhealthy.

Bend, Summit, Caldera and La Pine high schools all have home football games this Friday.

Williams says the district has contingency plans in place, in case the AQI levels make conditions unplayable due to health concerns.

La Pine has already been sending some of its teams to Redmond to practice this week, avoiding the bad air quality.

