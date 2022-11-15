Ware scores 16 points, Oregon wallops Montana State, 81-51
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kel’el Ware scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench and led five Ducks into double figure scoring as Oregon walloped Montana State,m 81-51. The 7-foot freshman doubled his previous career high and scored nine of his points in the first half, throwing down a pair of dunks with two minutes left in the first half to give Oregon an 11-point lead, 32-21 en route to a 34-21 advantage at intermission. RaeQuan Battle scored 20 points to lead Montana State.