Saterfield leads Portland St to 1st win over Oregon St.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jorell Saterfield scored a career-high 26 points and Portland State beat Oregon State 79-66 Saturday night for its first win in the series. Portland State (2-2) took the lead for good on Isiah Kirby’s 3-pointer with 6:44 remaining. Jordan Pope’s jumper pulled Oregon State within 70-66 with 2:32 to play before the Vikings closed on a 9-0 run. Saterfield, a 6-foot-4 junior transfer from UTEP, was 8-of-17 shooting from the floor. Hunter Woods added 19 points. Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a career-best 25 points to lead Oregon State (3-1), which had won 16 straight in the series.

