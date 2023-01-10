Mountain View HS equestrian athlete signs with SMU, has deep family connection with horses

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In November, Mountain View senior Makenna Bomke signed her letter of intent with SMU for equestrian.

Bomke, a three-varsity sport athlete in soccer and basketball, has a deep connection to equestrian and horses.

Bomke grew up on her family ranch in Bend, raising and riding horses since she was able to walk.

Her passion for horses and her competitive drive as an athlete have led her to a scholarship and a chance to compete at the highest level.

She emphasizes how important the relationship with your horse can be.

“They’re competitive horses, so we try to treat them like athletes," Bomke said. "We always try to do everything we can in their interest, to help them with that.”

Noah Chast will have more on Bomke's journey to Division One equestrian tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Six.