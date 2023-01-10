Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 11:50 AM

Mountain View HS equestrian athlete signs with SMU, has deep family connection with horses

KTVZ

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In November, Mountain View senior Makenna Bomke signed her letter of intent with SMU for equestrian.

Bomke, a three-varsity sport athlete in soccer and basketball, has a deep connection to equestrian and horses.

Bomke grew up on her family ranch in Bend, raising and riding horses since she was able to walk.

Her passion for horses and her competitive drive as an athlete have led her to a scholarship and a chance to compete at the highest level.

She emphasizes how important the relationship with your horse can be.

“They’re competitive horses, so we try to treat them like athletes," Bomke said. "We always try to do everything we can in their interest, to help them with that.”

Noah Chast will have more on Bomke's journey to Division One equestrian tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content