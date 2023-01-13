Oregon Wrestling Classic starts three-day run in Redmond; top C.O. teams looking to show out

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thousands of young athletes are in Central Oregon for three days of competition at the Oregon Wrestling Classic at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds.

Several of the top-ranked wrestlers are from this area.

The Class 1A/2A reigning state champions Culver and 3A reigning state champions La Pine are looking to solidify their top-tier status.

J.D. Alley, the head coach for Culver, tells NewsChannel 21 his team will see every others teams best.

“I think we’re up for the task here, and my kids always rise to the challenge here at the Classic," Alley said. "I think it's going to be a great weekend for us.”

