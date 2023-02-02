Ridgeview Lacrosse Club hosting equipment drive for Ghana Lacrosse Association

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Ridgeview Lacrosse Club is fundraising for its own team, while collecting equipment for a league in Africa.

The club is a cohort of Redmond area athletes competing in the Oregon High School Lacrosse Association.

As lacrosse is not an official OSAA sport, the club is fully supported on independent fundraising.

However, Head Coach Austin Ryan says he felt his team should support others in need as well.

“A big part of my philosophy on a coaching side is you have to be able to do good to receive good," Ryan said.

The club is hosting a pancake feed this Sunday from 9am to 11am at 8th and Evergreen in Redmond at the old City Hall parking lot.

Tickets for the pancake feed, which benefits the Ridgeview Lacrosse Club, can be bought on site.

However, equipment donations for the Ghana Lacrosse Association can be dropped off there as well.

Noah Chast will have more from the club on their philanthropic efforts, and their mission to expand the club, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.