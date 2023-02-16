Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 11:50 AM

Bend High’s record-setting swim team ready for state meet

Bend Swim team at the IMC championships
Brandon Powers
Bend Swim team at the IMC championships

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend High Girls swim team captured the IMC title this past weekend, and is looking for more hardware this weekend.

The team finished with 323 points, more than 70 points ahead of the second-place Summit girls.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Grace Benson, Kamryn Meskill, Jacquelyn Horning and Maddie Thornton broke a state record with a 1 minute, 36.4 second race.

The second-place Mountain View Cougars would have also set a record, finishing at 1 minute, 38.4 seconds.

For the boys, the Summit Storm swim team took first place, nearly doubling the tally of second-place Caldera. 

This weekend is the state championship meet in Beaverton.

Noah Chast met with the record-setting relay team to see how they're feeling heading into the big meet,. You can watch this story tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content