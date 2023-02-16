Bend High’s record-setting swim team ready for state meet

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend High Girls swim team captured the IMC title this past weekend, and is looking for more hardware this weekend.

The team finished with 323 points, more than 70 points ahead of the second-place Summit girls.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Grace Benson, Kamryn Meskill, Jacquelyn Horning and Maddie Thornton broke a state record with a 1 minute, 36.4 second race.

The second-place Mountain View Cougars would have also set a record, finishing at 1 minute, 38.4 seconds.

For the boys, the Summit Storm swim team took first place, nearly doubling the tally of second-place Caldera.

This weekend is the state championship meet in Beaverton.

Noah Chast met with the record-setting relay team to see how they're feeling heading into the big meet,. You can watch this story tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.