C.O. wrestling teams set for state tournament; Redmond girls looking to make their mark

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Panthers wrestling team is looking to take home a state title this year at the state tournament.

The boys team expects to have a solid chance after a successful showing at districts, while the girls are hoping to prove themselves as some of the state's most elite wrestlers.

The tournament in Portland is delayed a day due to weather issues -- the major snowstorm that has hit the area.

The Redmond girls team had a school-record 12 girls competing this season, while the program as a whole had more than 70 kids try out.

Redmond has a separate girls team, with its own coaching staff, weight classes and tournaments.

However, head wrestling Coach Kris Davis says the girls will still practice with the boys, as both teams fall under the Redmond Wrestling umbrella.

“We do it a little bit differently than maybe some schools do, just because we feel like its important that our girls have an opportunity to work with the boys and see what the coaching staff as a whole is trying to represent, and asking them to do the same thing," Davis said.

