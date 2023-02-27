Central Oregon makes strong showing at wrestling state championships, with several team and individual titles

La Pine boys and girls, Redmond boys grab memorable crowns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After a delayed start to due uncharacteristically heavy Valley snow, Central Oregon wrestlers showed up and proved their dominance on the mat this weekend at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

On Friday, the La Pine Boys and Girls team captured a 3A state title. It's the boys third title in a row, and the first time both a boys and girls team from the same school won the tournament since a girls champion first became recognized in 2019.

On Sunday, the Redmond boys won their first state championship since 1959, shocking the rest of the 5A league.

In the final statewide wrestling poll of the season, the Panthers were ranked fifth, behind Thurston, Dallas, Mountain View and Crescent Valley.

The Redmond girls fell short of a team medal, but sophomore MacKenzie Shearon became the first female wrestler to claim a state title in program history.

Other individual state titles include:

Scout Santos-Boys 120lbs, Drew Jones-Boys 132lbs, Jackson Potts-Boys 160lbs (Mountain View-5A)

Ansen Widing - Boys 126lbs (Redmond-5A)

Makenna Duran-Girls 120lbs, Gavin Sandoval-Boys 152lbs (Crook County, 4A)

Landyn Philpott-Boys 132lbs, Devon Kerr-Boys 138lbs, Kira Kerr-Girls 155lbs, Tag Delucca-Boys 160lbs (La Pine-3A)

Wylie Johnson-Boys 285lbs (Culver-1A/2A)

Noah Chast will have more from our local winners tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.