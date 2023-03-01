Skip to Content
La Pine HS wrestling credits boys, girls state titles to unexpected top finishers

La Pine boys wrestling team after winning the State Championship
OSAA
LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The La Pine Hawks captured its third consecutive boys wrestling state title and its first-ever girls state title this past weekend in Portland.

The Hawks have a few elite wrestlers, like siblings Kira and Devon Kerr, who both won their second state title. Plus Landyn Philpott, who also repeated as a state champion.

However, Head Coach Aaron Flack says his team does not repeat as a state champion unless some unexpected wrestlers over-achieve.

“You've got your elite kids that you expect to be finalists and to be state champs," Flack said. "But it's those ones that you’re not sure about, that come through like they did.”

