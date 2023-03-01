Oregon St. women pull off Pac-12 opening upset of USC

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Raegan Beers scored 18 points making 8 of 9 foul shots and Adlee Blacklock scored 15 and No. 11-seed Oregon State upset sixth-seed USC 56-48 on Wednesday in an opening round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Jelena Mitrovic added 12 points for Oregon State (13-17). The Beavers advance to play No. 3-seed Colorado on Thursday.

Oregon State outscored USC 21-5 in the final 6:53 and made all eight of its final foul shots at the end to secure the win.

Kadi Sissoko scored 16 points and Destiny Littlejohn scored 12 for USC (21-9).

The Trojans entered having swept the regular season series over Oregon State with wins of 69-58 and 60-56.

Beers’ layup with 4:41 left in the third quarter gave Oregon State a 30-26 lead and she became the game’s first double-digit scorer with 11 points. The Trojans responded with an 11-4 run to close the quarter for a 37-34 advantage.

USC appeared to create safe space when Okako Adika’s 3-pointer put the Trojans ahead 43-35 with 7:11 left, but Oregon State went on an 11-0 run with six points coming from the foul line. AJ Marotte made a pair of foul shots and followed with a layup for a 46-43 Oregon State lead and they led for the remainder.

