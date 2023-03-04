Bachelor Butte Dog Derby dog sled racing event returns to Wanoga Sno-Park

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- The Bachelor Butte Dog Derby this weekend is a return to racing sled dogs in the Cascades near Bend.

The Friday-through-Sunday dog sled racing event, sponsored by the Pacific Sled Dog and Skijoring Association. is an opportunity for Central Oregonians to experience dogs competing against one another on world class terrain.

Organizers said the courses will be challenging, as will the races, with snow forecast at Wanoga Sno-Park for much of Saturday.

NewsChannel 21 is attending the fun event, and will have more on these dogs and their skills on sleds tonight at Six.