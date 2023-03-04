Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 11:46 AM

Bachelor Butte Dog Derby dog sled racing event returns to Wanoga Sno-Park

PSDSA

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- The Bachelor Butte Dog Derby this weekend is a return to racing sled dogs in the Cascades near Bend.  

The Friday-through-Sunday dog sled racing event, sponsored by the Pacific Sled Dog and Skijoring Association. is an opportunity for Central Oregonians to experience dogs competing against one another on world class terrain. 

Organizers said the courses will be challenging, as will the races, with snow forecast at Wanoga Sno-Park for much of Saturday.

NewsChannel 21 is attending the fun event, and will have more on these dogs and their skills on sleds tonight at Six.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Author Profile Photo

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content