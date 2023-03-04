Dante leads Ducks over Stanford, Pac-12 tourney next

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — N’Faly Dante had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, including a pair late to help Oregon hold off Stanford 73-68 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Dante collected his ninth double-double this season and the Ducks (18-13, 12-8) won their third straight and clinched the fourth seed and a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament next week in Las Vegas.

Keeshawn Barthelemy made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Will Richardson had 10 points plus six assists for Oregon.

Spencer Jones made four 3s and scored 18 points for the Cardinal (13-18, 7-13), who will be the 10th seed. Brandon Angel also scored 18 points. Harrison Ingram added 11 and Maxime Raynaud 10.

Ingram drove to the hoop and cut an Oregon lead to four with 2 1/2 minutes left but Dante blocked Stanford’s next two attempts on drives and Jermaine Couisnard made it 72-66. Dante missed 3 of 4 free throws in the final half-minute but Stanford made just 2 of 5 over the same span.

Oregon led by five at halftime and took the game’s largest lead of 12 with nine minutes left after a 15-6 run. Stanford responded with nine straight points but wouldn’t get closer.

Jones had all four of his 3s in the first half, making three in a row when Stanford took a 14-5 lead while Oregon began the game 2-of-10 shooting. Barthelemy hit two straight 3-pointers to cap a 16-3 run and put Ducks into the lead. Stanford rallied to tie before Kel’el scored the final five points before the break for a 39-34 Ducks edge.

Stanford won the teams’ first meeting 71-64 on Jan. 21.

The Pac-12 Tournament starts Wednesday in Las Vegas.

__

