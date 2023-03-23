Central Oregon Masters Aquatics’ record-breaking team welcomes swimmers of all levels

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon is home to one of the state's biggest and successful masters swim clubs in the state.

Central Oregon Masters Aquatics (COMA) has an average of 150-175 members throughout Central Oregon, ranging from 18 to 100 years old.

The club welcomes swimmers of all levels, from pro triathletes and former collegiate swimmers to first-timers.

Athlete and board member Jacob Swinn says swimmers looking to compete as a team, or adults looking for exercise and a social group, should consider joining.

“My goal is just to get a lot of people, everybody who wants to swim, to come hang out and have a chance to swim with a team,” Swinn says.

At a meet in Portland earlier this month, the club broke 17 Oregon state records, 13 NW Zone records -- and a world record.

COMA will host the state championships this May at Juniper Swim and Fitness Center and has a group traveling to Irvine, Calif., next month for the National Championships.

Noah Chast will have more on COMA and its members tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.