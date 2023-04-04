OSAA Delegate Assembly adds girls wrestling as official sport

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Girls wrestling will officially be its own recognized sport in the 2023-24 winter sports season, the Oregon School Activities Association says.

The OSAA Delegate Assembly unanimously voted to add the sport at its Monday meeting.

This will be the first sport adopted since the OSAA added softball in 1979.

Girls wrestling has grown tremendously over the past few years. From 2012 to 2023, Oregon went from 131 girl wrestlers at 39 schools, to more than 1,000 at 157 schools.

Just in the past year, the number of girls wrestlers increased nearly 12%.

The change will be mostly a formality for some schools, who have their boys and girls train under one program, and can continue to do so.

However, schools will now have the option to operate girls wrestling as an entirely separate sport.

