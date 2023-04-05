Let’s rodeo! High Desert Stampede begins tonight with NewsChannel 21 Family Night

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Stampede began Wednesday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds for a five-day run of top-flight cowboy and cowgirl action through the weekend.

The rodeo is an annual Top 60 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Prorodeo NFR Playoff Series stop, and features numerous world-champion athletes and animals.

Wednesday's schedule includes Steer Wrestling, Team Roping & Tie Down Slack in the morning, Broncos, Bulls & Beauty at 7 p.m. and the Chute 9 after-party at 9 p,m.

It's also NewsChannel 21 Family Night, which means tickets start at $15 and all children 7 and under receive free admission.

Noah Chast will be live at the Stampede with more, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.