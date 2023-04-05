Skip to Content
Let’s rodeo! High Desert Stampede begins tonight with NewsChannel 21 Family Night

Plenty of rodeo action on hand this week at the High Desert Stampede
High Desert Stampede
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Stampede began Wednesday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds for a five-day run of top-flight cowboy and cowgirl action through the weekend.

The rodeo is an annual Top 60 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Prorodeo NFR Playoff Series stop, and features numerous world-champion athletes and animals.

Wednesday's schedule includes Steer Wrestling, Team Roping & Tie Down Slack in the morning, Broncos, Bulls & Beauty at 7 p.m. and the Chute 9 after-party at 9 p,m.

It's also NewsChannel 21 Family Night, which means tickets start at $15 and all children 7 and under receive free admission.

Noah Chast will be live at the Stampede with more, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

