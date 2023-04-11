Upgrades coming to two Bend youth extreme sports locations

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Bend continues to grow, the extreme sports facilities and opportunities seem to grow with it.

The Bend BMX track at Big Sky Park is undergoing a full rebuild, updating it self to a world-class track.

The park will give more kids the chance to try BMX for the first time, or more space and resoruces to practice and excel at it.

A soft opening for the park is planned for April 24, if not sooner.

Meanwhile, Bend Endurance Academy is moving to a new location, a building at Third Street and Reed Market Road.

It will serve as the company's new headquarters, and as a youth-focused climbing center.

In a press release, Executive Director and Climbing Coach Mike Rougeux said, "The new location will be built out to accommodate climbing classes and practices from novice to expert level climbers and to host climbing competitions, events, and training clinics and camps."

Rougeux hopes to have the facility open for classes by summer.

Noah Chast will have more on the upgrades tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.