Bend High softball with UCLA commit ready for state title run

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Addisen Fisher and the Lava Bears are ready to win a state softball title, despite any targets on their back.

Fisher in a two-time Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year, number one ranked class of 2024 player, and a UCLA commit.

First-year Head Coach Rob Ray knows the pressure is on.

“Our whole team has a target and obviously Addisen has that target," Ray said.

The Lava Bears are 9-2, ranked second in 5A, and are starting league play this week with a series against Caldera.

Noah Chast will have more from Fisher and the Lava Bears tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

