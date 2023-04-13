Two Bend students heading to playoffs with e-sports team

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- E-sports, or competitive computer and video gaming, is a quickly growing sport.

Two Bend students, who happen to be siblings, are top players on their team.

Angelina Cardona-Hurd and her brother Carlos attend Oregon Charter Academy, a fully online school.

They both compete with the relatively new e-sports club.

The club started last spring, with just six members.

This year, the club has close to 25 members, competing on two Rocket League teams, two League of Legends teams and one Overwatch team.

The League of Legends teams, which Angelina and Carlos both play on, made the playoffs for the first time.

