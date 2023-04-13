Skip to Content
Two Bend students heading to playoffs with e-sports team

Two e-sports players setting up the game League of Legends
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --  E-sports, or competitive computer and video gaming, is a quickly growing sport. 

 Two Bend students, who happen to be siblings, are top players on their team.

Angelina Cardona-Hurd and her brother Carlos attend Oregon Charter Academy, a fully online school.

They both compete with the relatively new e-sports club.

The club started last spring, with just six members.

This year, the club has close to 25 members, competing on two Rocket League teams, two League of Legends teams and one Overwatch team.

The League of Legends teams, which Angelina and Carlos both play on, made the playoffs for the first time.

Noah Chast will have more from the siblings about what it's all about and why they enjoy the club, coming up tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

