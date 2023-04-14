Two La Pine HS wrestlers competing in South Africa this summer with Team Oregon

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two members of the La Pine High Hawks are taking their wrestling talents to South Africa.

Julietta Leal and Kira Kerr are seniors on the La Pine girls state championship wrestling team, and wrestlers for Team Oregon.

The two qualified at the Oregon Cultural Exchange tournament.

This summer, they’ll live with a host family in South Africa, and compete against wrestlers from the host nation, Egypt, Turkey, Bulgaria and several other countries.

Kira Kerr, an individual state champion, looks forward to the challenge.

“It's just going to be a great way for us to wrestle some pretty big tournaments and some internationally ranked people as well as creating some more relationships with our host families in South Africa,” Kerr said.

Noah Chast will have more from the two wrestlers tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.