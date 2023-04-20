Skip to Content
today at 11:54 AM
Published 11:43 AM

Bend girls volleyball 12U team heading to nationals for 2nd year in a row

NPJ Bend 12 National posing after accepting a bid to nationals
Michelle O'Connell
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The NPJ (North Pacific Juniors) Bend 12 National team has racked up the wins this year and earned a bid to nationals

The team is heading to the Girls Junior National Championships in Chicago this summer to compete with the best teams in the country.

The club team, with three returning players from last season, qualified for nationals for the second year in a row.

Head Coach Michelle O’Connell says her team has worked hard for this opportunity.

"I think last year just getting a taste of what it was like to go to nationals," O'Connell said. "I think my three returners came in just hungry to do it again.”

Noah Chast will have more from the NPJ coaches and players tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

