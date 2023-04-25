Summit grad to play soccer at Air Force Academy

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Not all paths are the same, and for Summit grad Austin Ochander, his has led him to the Air Force Academy.

The Class of 2022 goalkeeper will extend his soccer career with the Falcons, as well as committing to 4-5 years of Air Force enlistment.

Ochander started playing soccer professionally overseas after graduation, noting it was hard to get recruited by Division I schools, with many athletes using their Covid eligibility and taking up roster spots.

While overseas, he had good conversations with the coaches at the Air Force Academy, and decided it was the right next step.

