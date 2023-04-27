Bend High alum, OSU tight end Luke Musgrave ready for whatever comes his way in NFL draft

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Luke Musgrave is not sure when his name will be called in this year's NFL draft, but he's ready to make an impact on whichever team selects him.

The Oregon State tight end had 33 receptions and two touchdowns over the past two seasons for the Beavers, with this most recent season shortened by injury.

Musgrave is the nephew of former Oregon and NFL quarterback Bill Musgrave, who has been a long-time coach at the college and NFL levels. His father, Doug, also played quarterback for two years at Oregon.

According to his NFL draft profile, Musgrave is projected to get drafted sometime in the second round and "has starter potential and should gain a coveted slot on draft boards from teams looking to add versatility to their 12 personnel (two tight ends) packages."

The 6'6, 250-lb. Bend High alum was a three-sport athlete with the football, lacrosse and track teams, as well as a competitive skier.

Noah Chast will have more from Luke on what he's expecting in this year's NFL draft and what it means to make it to this level, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.