Summit Girls Lacrosse partners with mental health initiative ‘Morgan’s Message’

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Summit Girls Lacrosse team is 9-1 on the season, but is playing for something more important than wins and losses.

Sarah Hawkins and Brooke Henderson are two player ambassadors on the team for Morgan's Message.

The organization works to provide advocacy for student-athlete mental health.

It was formed by Morgan Rodgers' family after the 22-year-old Duke lacrosse player took her own life in 2019.

"We elevate her story to provide a platform where others feel safe to share their own, be a catalyst for change within our mental health care systems and foster a community for which tomorrow always exists," the organization says.

"Morgan’s Message is clear: as an athlete, there is no shame in seeking physical healthcare -- the same should be true for mental health care. In order to close the gap, we must eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health together."

