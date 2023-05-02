Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 11:15 AM

Summit Girls Lacrosse partners with mental health initiative ‘Morgan’s Message’

Sarah Hawkins and Brooke Henderson with Summit Girls Lacrosse
KTVZ
Sarah Hawkins and Brooke Henderson with Summit Girls Lacrosse

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Summit Girls Lacrosse team is 9-1 on the season, but is playing for something more important than wins and losses.

Sarah Hawkins and Brooke Henderson are two player ambassadors on the team for Morgan's Message.

The organization works to provide advocacy for student-athlete mental health.

It was formed by Morgan Rodgers' family after the 22-year-old Duke lacrosse player took her own life in 2019.

"We elevate her story to provide a platform where others feel safe to share their own, be a catalyst for change within our mental health care systems and foster a community for which tomorrow always exists," the organization says.

"Morgan’s Message is clear: as an athlete, there is no shame in seeking physical healthcare -- the same should be true for mental health care. In order to close the gap, we must eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health together."

Noah Chast will have more from the Summit Girls Lacrosse team and their mission tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content