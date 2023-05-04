COTA volunteers assessing trails with adaptive riders, preparing for upgrades

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Trail Alliance (COTA), in partnership with Oregon Adaptive Sports and Dove Tail Trails, is going over 100 miles of mountain bike trails in Bend this and next week.

The assessment goal is to make them wide enough for adaptive riders to fit their bikes through, but not take away from the natural features.

Abbie Wilkiemeyer, the volunteer project manager with COTA, said the current trails may not be accurate in their mapped descriptions and could pose difficulties for adaptive riders.

“Trails that are considered 'green,' if you look at the Bend trails map, aren’t necessarily green for an adaptive athlete and their rider, Wilkiemeyer said. "Because even though it's an easy trail and smooth terrain, the trees can be way too close for somebody to get through and not have a ride-around,”

Noah Chast will have more from COTA and the adaptive riders helping assess the trails, tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.