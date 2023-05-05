Redmond Park and Rec trainer honored for inspiring members of all ages

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Teresa Brown is the fitness coordinator for the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District and was nominated for a top award in the country.

She runs the Silver Sneakers class at the Redmond Senior Center, and out of 750 instructors nationwide, was named a top five finalist for instructor of the year.

She pours her heart and soul into keeping her senior citizen members in good shape -- and she’s done it all while battling breast cancer.

“I have gained a lot. I mean, I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, but by continuing to teach classes, helped me to still feel connected,” Brown said.

