Redmond Park and Rec trainer honored for inspiring members of all ages

Teresa Brown leading her class.
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Teresa Brown is the fitness coordinator for the Redmond Area Park and Recreation District and was nominated for a top award in the country.

She runs the Silver Sneakers class at the Redmond Senior Center, and out of 750 instructors nationwide, was named a top five finalist for instructor of the year.

She pours her heart and soul into keeping her senior citizen members in good shape -- and she’s done it all while battling breast cancer.

“I have gained a lot. I mean, I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, but by continuing to teach classes, helped me to still feel connected,” Brown said.

Noah Chast will have more from Brown on her nomination tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

