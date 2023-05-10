Skip to Content
Sports
By
New
Published 11:54 AM

C.O. athletic directors hosting job fair, seeking more officials

KTVZ

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the spring sports season head towards the playoffs, athletic directors from around the region are hosting a job fair to try and recruit more officials to join their ranks.

The Central Oregon Athletic Directors are sponsoring the job fair Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Redmond High School Commons, to share more information about being an official.

High school sports has struggled with hiring officials for several years, with a large drop beginning in the pandemic.

In 2010, there were 826 football officials, 494 for soccer, and 451 volleyball. By 2020, there were just 438 for football, 350 for soccer and 264 for volleyball.

Numbers actually are improving this year, with 689, 428 and 384 respectively, but still sit too low.

Schedules, game times, and locations will continue changing if more officials are not hired.

Noah Chast will have more from two local head officials tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content