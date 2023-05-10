C.O. athletic directors hosting job fair, seeking more officials

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the spring sports season head towards the playoffs, athletic directors from around the region are hosting a job fair to try and recruit more officials to join their ranks.

The Central Oregon Athletic Directors are sponsoring the job fair Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Redmond High School Commons, to share more information about being an official.

High school sports has struggled with hiring officials for several years, with a large drop beginning in the pandemic.

In 2010, there were 826 football officials, 494 for soccer, and 451 volleyball. By 2020, there were just 438 for football, 350 for soccer and 264 for volleyball.

Numbers actually are improving this year, with 689, 428 and 384 respectively, but still sit too low.

Schedules, game times, and locations will continue changing if more officials are not hired.

Noah Chast will have more from two local head officials tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.