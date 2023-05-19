HS boys volleyball growing in Oregon; two C.O. teams competing in state tournament

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High school boys volleyball is a club sport at Bend High School for the first time, and could soon be an official OSAA sport.

Oregon currently has 25 schools competing through Oregon High School Volleyball.

After the approval of girls wrestling in April, the OSAA board heard a “first reading” for boys volleyball.

Three states, Kentucky, Missouri and Minnesota, added boys volleyball as official sports this year.

The Lava Bears have 12 boys on their team, mostly sophomores.

Head Coach Emily Kernen says she's glad boys are finally getting a chance to play volleyball in a competitive setting.

However, there's limited competition this side of the mountains, with Central Christian being the only other Central Oregon school to have enough players to field a boys team.

The two schools will compete this weekend at the state tournament in Salem.

Noah Chast will have more from the Lava Bears team tonight on NewsChannel 21.