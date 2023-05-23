85-year-old Bend woman runs her 100th half-marathon at Happy Girls race

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last Saturday, Shar Tobin crossed the finish line of a half-marathon, for the 100th time in her life.

The 85-year-old started running more than 50 years ago, following in the footsteps of her daughter, Mari, a cross-country runner.

Tobin never had a running-related injury until a freak accident last September.

“The injury I had was caused by a dog, who was running fast, hit me from behind and caused a tendon rupture in my knee," Tobin explained.

Tobin had surgery, and was in a brace until December.

She started physical therapy the moment she could and was ready just in time for Happy Girls.

