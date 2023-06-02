Skip to Content
Sports

Bend Elks set to open season at home against Wenatchee AppleSox

Bend Elks
By
Published 11:07 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Elks are set to open their season tonight against the Wenatchee AppleSox at home at Vince Genna Stadium.

The historic Bend site will have a new look this year, with a new FieldTurf infield.

The Elks are bringing back coach Cody Wong, along with assistant coach Tyler Graham and new pitching coach Danny Sales.

Wong has had a decorated playing career through Oregon State, is a Bend Elks alumni, and is returning for his second season on the coaching staff.

You can buy tickets to tonight's game and more here.

Noah Chast will have more from Coach Wong tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content