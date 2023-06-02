Bend Elks set to open season at home against Wenatchee AppleSox

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Elks are set to open their season tonight against the Wenatchee AppleSox at home at Vince Genna Stadium.

The historic Bend site will have a new look this year, with a new FieldTurf infield.

The Elks are bringing back coach Cody Wong, along with assistant coach Tyler Graham and new pitching coach Danny Sales.

Wong has had a decorated playing career through Oregon State, is a Bend Elks alumni, and is returning for his second season on the coaching staff.

