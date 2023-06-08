Skip to Content
Summit girls and boys Ultimate teams preparing for Nationals in Utah

Summit girls ultimate frisbee.
Summit Ultimate
Summit girls ultimate frisbee.
By
today at 12:05 PM
Published 11:36 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Both the boys and girls teams from Summit will head to Salt Lake City next week for the Ultimate (Frisbee) Nationals.

The girls team is one of, if not the first girls team from Central Oregon to make Nationals.

The boys made Nationals in 2019, but could not go due to a scheduling conflict.

This is the first year they have qualified since.

Noah Chast will have more from both teams ahead of the big week tonight on NewsChannel 21.

Noah Chast

