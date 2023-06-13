Skip to Content
Sports

Bend high grad attending Texas A&M in fall to compete on archery team

KTVZ
By
Updated
today at 12:03 PM
Published 11:57 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When Avery Beauvais was five years old, her dad’s friend got him into archery hunting. 

He let his two daughters try it, and a few years later, Avery competed in her first ever national competition, and won. 

Since then she’s won a total of four field national championships, and five 3-D national championships.

This year, she won her first as an adult.

Beauvais accepted an athletic scholarship to Texas A&M to compete on the schools archery team starting this fall.

Noah Chast will have more from Beauvais and her archery journey tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content