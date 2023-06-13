Bend high grad attending Texas A&M in fall to compete on archery team

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When Avery Beauvais was five years old, her dad’s friend got him into archery hunting.

He let his two daughters try it, and a few years later, Avery competed in her first ever national competition, and won.

Since then she’s won a total of four field national championships, and five 3-D national championships.

This year, she won her first as an adult.

Beauvais accepted an athletic scholarship to Texas A&M to compete on the schools archery team starting this fall.

Noah Chast will have more from Beauvais and her archery journey tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.